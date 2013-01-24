Home
    Car Charger

    DLP2510/00
    • Car charger with 2 USB ports Car charger with 2 USB ports Car charger with 2 USB ports
      Car Charger

      DLP2510/00
      Car charger with 2 USB ports

        Car charger with 2 USB ports

        12W output

        • 2 USB chaging ports

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Output
          Max 12W
          Power input
          DC 12 - 24V

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Width
          5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Height
          7.7  inch
          Width
          2.0  inch
          Depth
          1.4  inch
          Gross weight
          0.084  kg
          Nett weight
          0.041  kg
          Tare weight
          0.043  kg
          Gross weight
          0.185  lb
          Nett weight
          0.090  lb
          Tare weight
          0.095  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 10929 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          34.5  cm
          Width
          24.5  cm
          Height
          22.7  cm
          Length
          13.6  inch
          Width
          9.6  inch
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Gross weight
          4.4  kg
          Nett weight
          1.476  kg
          Tare weight
          2.924  kg
          Gross weight
          9.700  lb
          Nett weight
          3.254  lb
          Tare weight
          6.446  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10929 9

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          11.5  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          20.9  cm
          Length
          4.5  inch
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Height
          8.2  inch
          Gross weight
          0.6  kg
          Nett weight
          0.246  kg
          Tare weight
          0.354  kg
          Gross weight
          1.323  lb
          Nett weight
          0.542  lb
          Tare weight
          0.780  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10929 6

