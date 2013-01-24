Home
    Car Charger

    DLP2521C/00
    Car charger 1C 1A ports
      Car Charger

      DLP2521C/00
      Car charger 1C 1A ports

      Charge your latest devices from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. 1 meter C to C cable is included.

      Car Charger

      Car Charger

        Car Charger

        36W output with Power Delivery

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        USB-C port with Power Delivery support

        USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cables
          1 meter USB-C to C cable

        • Power

          Output
          Max. 36W
          USB-A: 4.5V/5A,5V/4.5A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A USB-C: 5V/3A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A
          Power input
          DC 12 - 24V

        • Packaging dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.1  kg
          Nett weight
          0.074  kg
          Tare weight
          0.026  kg
          Gross weight
          0.220  lb
          Nett weight
          0.163  lb
          Tare weight
          0.057  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 10367 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          34.5  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          15.7  inch
          Width
          13.6  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Gross weight
          6.75  kg
          Nett weight
          2.664  kg
          Tare weight
          4.086  kg
          Gross weight
          14.881  lb
          Nett weight
          5.873  lb
          Tare weight
          9.008  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10367 9

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Length
          7.5  inch
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Height
          8.1  inch
          Gross weight
          1  kg
          Nett weight
          0.444  kg
          Tare weight
          0.556  kg
          Gross weight
          2.205  lb
          Nett weight
          0.979  lb
          Tare weight
          1.226  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10367 6

