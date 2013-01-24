Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    USB Travel Charger

    DLP2610T/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • USB Travel charger USB Travel charger USB Travel charger
      -{discount-value}

      USB Travel Charger

      DLP2610T/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      USB Travel charger

      All the fast charging you will need. Wall charger with 2 USB: 1A + 2.1A 15.5W output. See all benefits

      USB Travel Charger

      USB Travel charger

      All the fast charging you will need. Wall charger with 2 USB: 1A + 2.1A 15.5W output. See all benefits

      USB Travel charger

      All the fast charging you will need. Wall charger with 2 USB: 1A + 2.1A 15.5W output. See all benefits

      USB Travel Charger

      USB Travel charger

      All the fast charging you will need. Wall charger with 2 USB: 1A + 2.1A 15.5W output. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all phone-chargers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        USB Travel Charger

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        USB Travel charger

        • Charging kit
        • Dual USB

        Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Sony

        Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Sony

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          37  cm
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Length
          15.7  inch
          Width
          14.6  inch
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Gross weight
          4.57  kg
          Nett weight
          2.88  kg
          Tare weight
          1.69  kg
          Gross weight
          10.075  lb
          Nett weight
          6.349  lb
          Tare weight
          3.726  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11248 0

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Height
          7.7  inch
          Width
          3.7  inch
          Depth
          1.4  inch
          Gross weight
          0.12  kg
          Nett weight
          0.08  kg
          Tare weight
          0.04  kg
          Gross weight
          0.265  lb
          Nett weight
          0.176  lb
          Tare weight
          0.088  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 11248 3

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4.3  cm
          Width
          7  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Height
          1.7  inch
          Width
          2.8  inch
          Depth
          1.0  inch
          Weight
          0.08  kg
          Weight
          0.176  lb

        • Power

          Output
          15.5W
          2 USB: 1A + 2.1A

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us