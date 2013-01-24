Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    USB power bank

    DLP8752NC/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enjoy music and power on the go Enjoy music and power on the go Enjoy music and power on the go
      -{discount-value}

      USB power bank

      DLP8752NC/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy music and power on the go

      Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and let's party!

      USB power bank

      Enjoy music and power on the go

      Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and let's party!

      Enjoy music and power on the go

      Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and let's party!

      USB power bank

      Enjoy music and power on the go

      Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and let's party!

      Similar products

      See all phone-chargers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        USB power bank

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy music and power on the go

        Hybrid power bank and portable speaker

        Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

        Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

        The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.

        Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

        Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          7.5  inch
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Gross weight
          1.936  kg
          Nett weight
          1.38  kg
          Tare weight
          0.556  kg
          Gross weight
          4.268  lb
          Nett weight
          3.042  lb
          Tare weight
          1.226  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10397 3

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          34.5  cm
          Height
          25.5  cm
          Length
          15.7  inch
          Width
          13.6  inch
          Height
          10.0  inch
          Gross weight
          12.366  kg
          Nett weight
          8.28  kg
          Tare weight
          4.086  kg
          Gross weight
          27.262  lb
          Nett weight
          18.254  lb
          Tare weight
          9.008  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10397 6

        • Packaging dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.256  kg
          Nett weight
          0.23  kg
          Tare weight
          0.026  kg
          Gross weight
          0.564  lb
          Nett weight
          0.507  lb
          Tare weight
          0.057  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 10397 9

        • Accessories

          Cables
          Charging cable

        • Compatibility

          Works with the following
          USB charged devices and Bluetooth enabled devices

        • Power

          Output
          19Wh
          USB-A: 5V/2.1A USB-C: 5V/2A
          Power input
          5V/2A
          USB-C
          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Battery Capacity
          5000 mAh

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us