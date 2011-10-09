2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1100/11
Obsessed with sound
Delivering surprisingly full and rich sound, the compact docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device via USB.
When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
pj701
09/10/2011
US
super easy to set up & looks great too
Great looking and SO easy to set it up. I plugged it in, placed my iphone on the docking speaker. It instantly popped up with the app I needed to download. Moments later the time was instantly set and the music was playing through the speaker. Could not have been easier. I'm thinking of getting another one for downstairs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1100 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1100 docking speaker
kobayashi
25/10/2016
日本
デザインが良い
ドッグに差しにくい デザインが良いので全てカバー出来ます 今のライトニングケーブルには合っていません
This review was made for DS1100 ドッキングスピーカー
This review was made for DS1100 ドッキングスピーカー
DontBuyThis
08/05/2012
US
Miserable App makes this product almost worthless
It's a medium-low quality speaker system, that should function as a clock radio, but really it's a charging stand. I am trying to figure out a work-around solution to avoid having to send it back.
This review was made for DS1100 docking speaker
This review was made for DS1100 docking speaker