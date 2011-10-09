ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

DS1100 docking speaker

DS1100/98

3

| (4) Reviews

See all benefits

Rich omni-directional sound to fill your bedroom

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

360-degree design for gorgeous look from any angle

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

4

Reviews

3

09/10/2011

US

US

super easy to set up & looks great too

Great looking and SO easy to set it up. I plugged it in, placed my iphone on the docking speaker. It instantly popped up with the app I needed to download. Moments later the time was instantly set and the music was playing through the speaker. Could not have been easier. I'm thinking of getting another one for downstairs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1100 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1100 docking speaker

25/10/2016

日本

日本

デザインが良い

ドッグに差しにくい デザインが良いので全てカバー出来ます 今のライトニングケーブルには合っていません

This review was made for DS1100 ドッキングスピーカー

This review was made for DS1100 ドッキングスピーカー

08/05/2012

US

US

Miserable App makes this product almost worthless

It's a medium-low quality speaker system, that should function as a clock radio, but really it's a charging stand. I am trying to figure out a work-around solution to avoid having to send it back.

This review was made for DS1100 docking speaker

This review was made for DS1100 docking speaker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.