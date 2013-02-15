This is a good dock for your money, especially if sound quality is one of your primary concerns. For a unit this size, it produces clean, distortion-free sound at most volume levels, and is more than loud enough for a typically-sized bedroom, office, etc. Bass is full and rich, a concern on units this size, but it does tend to favor bass frequencies closer to midrange over the low end, especially at louder volumes. There are a few compliants I have regarding the day to day use of this dock. The first is that the buttons are arranged in a circular pattern around the dock connector, resulting in some buttons (especially the clock brightness) that are harder to access when your iDevice is docked. The second is the dock's "required" app, which I tried for all of 30 seconds. Thankfully, you don't have to use it, and all of your other audio apps will work great. My iPad would not fit (the rounded top prevented it from fully inserting into the 30 pin connector), but this dock does not claim to support the iPad, so I can't ding it for that. Also, this is an iPhone/iPod dock, so of course your Android device will not work. I would definitely recommend this dock to others.