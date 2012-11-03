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Discontinued

Fideliodocking speaker

DS8550/10

3.9

| (18) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Smart and chic, this docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and ensures convenience with a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth streaming.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

Video stand for hands-free iPad movie enjoyment

Great look with or without iPod/iPhone docked

Dock your iPod or iPhone, and the Fidelio docking speaker looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking products, this set is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

18

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

03/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Outstanding product!

Love my Dock! Great Sound and I love the Bass it delivers. Good Bluetooth Connectivity. Charges the iPhone even when it is not plugged in. What more can I ask for! It's my baby! Shhhhh.... Don't tell the missus.

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

12/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

21/12/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant! A must have for iPod/iPhone/iPad users!! Brilliant sound quality & charges the device....portable & self charging battery...the best product of it's kind I've come across!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

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