2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Smart and chic, this docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and ensures convenience with a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth streaming.
Dock your iPod or iPhone, and the Fidelio docking speaker looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking products, this set is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
3.9
of 5
18
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Bugsy
03/11/2012
United Kingdom
Outstanding product!
Love my Dock! Great Sound and I love the Bass it delivers. Good Bluetooth Connectivity. Charges the iPhone even when it is not plugged in. What more can I ask for! It's my baby! Shhhhh.... Don't tell the missus.
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker
franktheyank
12/01/2012
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker
Spoons
21/12/2011
United Kingdom
Brilliant! A must have for iPod/iPhone/iPad users!! Brilliant sound quality & charges the device....portable & self charging battery...the best product of it's kind I've come across!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker