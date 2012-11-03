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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS8550/79

3.9

| (18) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Smart and chic, this speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and ensures convenience with a built-in rechargeable battery and wireless Bluetooth streaming.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

Superb gaming sound effects via Bluetooth

The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

18

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

03/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Outstanding product!

Love my Dock! Great Sound and I love the Bass it delivers. Good Bluetooth Connectivity. Charges the iPhone even when it is not plugged in. What more can I ask for! It's my baby! Shhhhh.... Don't tell the missus.

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

12/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

21/12/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant! A must have for iPod/iPhone/iPad users!! Brilliant sound quality & charges the device....portable & self charging battery...the best product of it's kind I've come across!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

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