    FM01SW21/00
    Swarovski
    Swarovski
      Swarovski USB memory key

      FM01SW21/00
      Give soul to your data

      Functionality at its ultimate. Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name, Active Crystals.

        Give soul to your data

        for documents, pictures and music

        • Heart Ware
        • Vitrail Light
        • 1GB

        Fully faceted asymmetrical Crystal Vitrail light

        Style and Simplicity gracefully fuse with crystal light, due to a fully faceted and asymmetrical cut Vitrail light crystal. When useful is not enough, the new Active Crystals USB Memory Key gives soul to your data sharing.

        Stylish jewel in beautiful polished stainless steel

        Functionality at its ultimate and fantasy at it brightest. The new Active Crystals USB Memory Key comes in a stylish and precious design, made of polished stainless steel.

        Beautiful necklace and storage pouch

        Attach your Active Crystals USB Memory Key to the beautiful necklace and wear it as a stylish charm around your neck. To protect your precious Active Crystals USB Memory Key, a special designed pouch is included.

        1GB storage capacity for large data files

        A useful 1GB gives you the capacity to store, swap and share large files like documents, music and pictures via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Share and store up to 250 songs & 1000 photos

        This stylish jewel has been developed to share and store up to 250 songs and 1000 pictures and makes it ideal for personal, portable and powerful use. From a mother carrying around pictures of her children, to business women carrying their files, with extreme ease and convenience.

        Specially designed and easy to use software included

        A complete software suite is included, which will run automatically from the Active Crystals USB Memory Key and give you access to useful features, like file synchronization and automatic file compression.

        Protect your valuable, personal data with a password

        Due to password protection including 256-bit AES encryption, your valuable personal data can be protected from unauthorized access by simply using a password.

        Technical Specifications

        • Storage Media

          Built-in Memory Capacity
          1  GB
          Transfer rate
          reads max 15MB/s; writes max 3MB/s
          Built-in memory type
          MLC NAND Flash

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB 2.0 high speed

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Necklace
          Yes
          User Manual
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Portuguese
          • Italian
          • Russian
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Korean
          • Japanese
          Warranty booklet
          Yes

        • System Requirements

          PC OS
          Windows Vista, XP, 2000, ME, 98SE; Mac OS 9.0 and higher; Linux 2.4.0 and higher
          USB
          Free USB port

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          2 year

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Jewel case in beauty box

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          9.6  cm
          Width
          9.6  cm
          Depth
          9.6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.07  kg
          Gross weight
          0.37  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3  kg
          Depth
          3.8  inch
          Gross weight
          0.816  lb
          Height
          3.8  inch
          Nett weight
          0.154  lb
          Tare weight
          0.661  lb
          Width
          3.8  inch
          EAN
          87 12581 39418 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          49.5  cm
          Width
          24  cm
          Height
          27.6  cm
          Nett weight
          1.12  kg
          Gross weight
          8.416  kg
          Tare weight
          7.296  kg
          Gross weight
          18.554  lb
          Height
          10.9  inch
          Length
          19.5  inch
          Nett weight
          2.469  lb
          Tare weight
          16.085  lb
          Width
          9.4  inch
          EAN
          87 12581 39420 2
          Number of consumer packagings
          16

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          4.638  lb
          Gross weight
          2.104  kg
          Height
          5.0  inch
          Height
          12.6  cm
          Length
          23.9  cm
          Length
          9.4  inch
          Nett weight
          0.617  lb
          Nett weight
          0.28  kg
          Tare weight
          4.021  lb
          Tare weight
          1.824  kg
          Width
          9.0  inch
          Width
          22.8  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 39419 6
          Number of consumer packagings
          4

