  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    USB Flash Drive

    FM16FD35B/00
    Find support for this product
    • Easy to use, plug and play! Easy to use, plug and play! Easy to use, plug and play!
      -{discount-value}

      USB Flash Drive

      FM16FD35B/00

      Easy to use, plug and play!

      Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Urban edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      USB Flash Drive

      Easy to use, plug and play!

      Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Urban edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      USB Flash Drive

      USB Flash Drive

      - {discount-value}

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Easy to use, plug and play!

      Swap files in a flash!

      • 16GB
      • Urban Edition 2.0

      Trendy USB stick due to colorful design

      Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

      Easy opening and user friendly packaging

      The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.

      Activity indicator lights up when copying files

      An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

      16GB storage capacity for large data files

      A useful 16GB gives you the capacity to swap and share much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

      Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

      High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

      Functionally designed to perfectly fit your wallet

      This form factor offers you an easy way to carry your valuable data with you because this USB flash card drive will perfectly fit into your wallet.

      Protective integrated cap for your convenience

      Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated in the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage Media

        Built-in Memory Capacity
        16  GB

      • Connectivity

        USB
        High-speed USB 2.0

      • System Requirements

        PC OS
        Windows® XP and higher; Mac OS 9.0 and higher; Linux 2.4.0 and higher

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive promotions and coupons

          Product launches

          Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.