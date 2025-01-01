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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWC185/98

Rich Sound Experience

Set your sights on the attractive FWC185 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, just sit back, relax and enjoy your music all day, your way!

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Rich Sound Experience

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

2x15W RMS / 700W PMPO

Stereo cassette deck

Stereo cassette deck

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