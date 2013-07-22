2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimize your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.
40W
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
4.2
of 5
11
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
boxerkev
22/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent sound quality
All in all a very good hi-fi system for the money. Very powerful sound from such compact speakers, radio reception on F.M is excellent with no hiss on stereo. tape and C.D. also excellent, very easy to understand and set up. Highly recommend. A+++++
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Buzz
01/06/2012
United Kingdom
w.o.w
Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Buzz
01/06/2012
United Kingdom
w.o.w
Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System