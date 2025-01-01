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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM185/61

Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs for up to 10 hours on the FWM185. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your portable player - with USB Direct and MP3 player-in.

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with USB Direct playback

Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

  • MP3-CD playback

  • USB Direct

MP3 player-in for your portable music device

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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