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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM185/79

Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs for up to 10 hours on the FWM185. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your portable player - with USB Direct and MP3 player-in.

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with USB Direct playback

Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

  • MP3-CD playback

  • USB Direct

MP3 player-in for your portable music device

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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10 hours of MP3-CD music

10 hours of MP3-CD music

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

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