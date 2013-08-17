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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWP3100D/05

3.2

| (6) Reviews

The ideal party machine

Throw a sensational party with this Mini Hi-Fi system. A rotatable dock lets you play and charge your iPod/iPhone while Max 300W RMS, access to your device’s music library and the optional djap app let you DJ a great party anywhere.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

The ideal party machine

  • Mix like a DJ

  • 30-pin dock for iPod/iPhone

  • USB Direct

  • 300W, extendable with FWP1000

Simple setup with any Philips party machines

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

300W RMS total output power

300W RMS total output power

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

6

Reviews

4
3

17/08/2013

Australia

Australia

WoW

Holly cow if i had false teeth they would shake loose. At 14 on volume control this animal of a hifi shook my room so much one of my pictures fell off my cabinet and the thing still had plenty to go with a noted max level of 40 on volume control i will not be going to that level 14 was putting me in danger of hearing loss very impressive great sound no distortion plenty of settings to get the sound you like.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System

01/06/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

music box

good looks,nice sound,very loud,i use it in a sports hall and it fills it with sound.could do with a better radio ariel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System

20/05/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

one of the best philips audio products iv owned just great

well what can i say its a great set well built great bass responce and catches the high tones too well once fully set up the light feture is really great with the choice of blue red or a mix of both a great ideia far best one of philips products iv owned hope to use for many years yet which im sure i will just A************

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP3100D Mini Hi-Fi System

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.