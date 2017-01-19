2 year warranty
Discontinued
Heavy bass
Enjoy the best sound experience through premium drivers and adjustable bass boost control. Lightweight and robust, these headphones are crafted for durability and long wearing comfort.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
The adjustable bass boost control allows you to get the perfect level of bass for every song. Listen to music the way you like it wherever you go.
The over-ear cushions fit around your ears and block external noise so you can enjoy music on the go.
40mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound. The adjustable bass control lets you adapt your sound experience to your individual preference any time you want!
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
kaiser69
19/01/2017
日本
有線なら一択の気持ち良さ
店頭に携帯オーディオ持参で試聴。まず能率の良さと広帯域再生に驚いた。はじめはいわゆるドンシャリに感じたが、バランスよく伸び、かつまるでエージングを終えたかのようにとげとげしさがなく聞いていて気持ちが良い。側圧も含めて装着感も抜群。 パーツは樹脂製だがぱっと見、金属かと思うような高級感もある外観。オーバーイヤーは方出しケーブルに限る。折りたたむとフラットになるのも便利だ。 ベースブーストをONにせずとも十分に低音は出るが聴く音楽のジャンルや好みによっては便利かもしれない。 コストパフォーマンスに優れた銘機だと思う。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX5MBK ヘッドフォン／マイク付き
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX5MBK ヘッドフォン／マイク付き
cameron666
12/08/2017
United Kingdom
this product impressed my music tech teacher
crisp clear sound with or without bass boost, which is so slight, just enough for heavy metal or electronica, really opens up little tidbits in music that you didn't realise were there.the ear cushions are just so light you dont even realise they're there. On the downside, the bass boost is hard to find when wearing the headphones, and god knows why they put a separate bass boost for each side, if your careful with this you wont step on the long cable, however when i did i only broke at the mic so was reasonably easy to repair with some solder.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX5MBK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FX5MBK Headphones with mic