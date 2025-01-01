2 year warranty
Discontinued
FX5MWT/00
Heavy bass
Enjoy the best sound experience through premium drivers and adjustable bass boost control. Lightweight and robust, these headphones are crafted for durability and long wearing comfort.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
The adjustable bass boost control allows you to get the perfect level of bass for every song. Listen to music the way you like it wherever you go.
40mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound. The adjustable bass control lets you adapt your sound experience to your individual preference any time you want!
The over-ear cushions fit around your ears and block external noise so you can enjoy music on the go.
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