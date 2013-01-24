  • 2-year warranty

    IronCare Water filter for irons

    GC024/10
    Prevents scale and corrosion damage
      -{discount-value}

      IronCare Water filter for irons

      GC024/10

      Prevents scale and corrosion damage

      IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      IronCare Water filter for irons

      Prevents scale and corrosion damage

      IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances.

      Prevents scale and corrosion damage

      IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      IronCare Water filter for irons

      Prevents scale and corrosion damage

      IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances.

        Prevents scale and corrosion damage

        Extends iron's lifetime up to 4X*

        • Prevents scale build-up
        • Suitable for all irons
        • 1 cartridge included
        99% calc-free water for extending the life of your iron

        99% calc-free water for extending the life of your iron

        Calcium deposits may clog your iron and accumulate rust, causing damage to your appliance. The special ion exchange resin inside the filter removes 99% of limescale from tap water, extending the life of your iron up to 4 times*.

        Prevents steam holes from clogging

        Prevents steam holes from clogging

        The demineralized water from IronCare prevents scale build up inside the iron. Calcium particles will not block the steam holes, helping your iron to provide consistent quality steam.

        Non-slip hand grip for comfortable use

        Non-slip hand grip for comfortable use

        With the IronCare filter you can easily refill the water tank of your ironing appliance every-time. The non-slip hand grips allows you to handle it more comfortably.

        Prevents calcium residue on clothing

        Prevents calcium residue on clothing

        Your favorite garments will not be ruined by calcium residue from inside your iron. Garments will remain clean after ironing and you will look great with neatly ironed clothes.

        Cartridge changes color to indicate replacement

        Cartridge changes color to indicate replacement

        Color changes gradually to indicate the amount water treated overtime. The cartridge only needs to be changed when it turns completely brown.

        Designed for all steam irons and steam generators

        Designed for all steam irons and steam generators

        IronCare is designed to be suitable for all steam ironing appliances: steam irons, steam generators and garment steamers from Philips and any other ironing brand.

        Ultra-fast filtration to demineralize water quickly

        Ultra-fast filtration to demineralize water quickly

        The specially designed cartridge allows rapid filtering of ironing water, so you can iron right away when you need it. You can place the IronCare filter next to your ironing place so you can refill your iron without taking it to the sink every-time it needs re-filling.

        Up to 3 months ironing

        Up to 3 months ironing

        Cartridge lifetime may vary depending on the water hardness in the area you live and your ironing frequency habits; In average, 1 cartridge will last up to 3 months of ironing time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Refill any time during use
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          22 x 8,5 x 19,5 cm

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper
          Product packaging
          100% recycable

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Replacement

          IronCare cartridge
          GC025

        • Accessories included

          IronCare cartridge
          1 pcs

            • Tested on Philips GC5000 series with 16.8° dH water, referring to limescale effect only.

