    Steam iron

    GC1705
    • Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed
      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits

        Speed shaped soleplate

        • Steam 17g/min
        • Aluminium soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 1400 Watts
        Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

        The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

        Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

        1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

        The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

        Less refilling with large 180 ml water tank

        Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          180 degree cord freedom
          Cord length
          1,8  m
          Safe in use
          Exceeds international drop test standards
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          180  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 17 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip
          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern
          Spray
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Temperature ready light
          • Variable steam settings
          Fast heat-up
          Yes
          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          1400
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6
          Product weight
          1,06

