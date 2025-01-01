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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed
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  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed
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Discontinued

1700 seriesSteam iron

GC1705/01

1 award

Fast and efficient - guaranteed
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.
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Speed shaped soleplate

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

  • Steam 17g/min

  • Aluminium soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 1400 Watts

1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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