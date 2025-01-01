2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1705/01
Steam 17g/min
Aluminium soleplate
Anti-calc
1400 Watts
This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
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