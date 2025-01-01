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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1990
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1990

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1990/28

1 award

Great results, low energy consumption

There is so much more to life than household chores, hence you want to get them done as quickly as possible. This quality iron is one of our most energy efficient products, which costs you less to run without compromising on the result

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With automatic shut off

Great results, low energy consumption

  • Steam 22g/min;80g steam boost

  • Ceramic soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 1450 Watts

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

Technical Specifications

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