Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Look hot every day
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its fashionable design gives you a unique product that is fun and easy to use! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Look hot every day
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its fashionable design gives you a unique product that is fun and easy to use! See all benefits
Look hot every day
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its fashionable design gives you a unique product that is fun and easy to use! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Look hot every day
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its fashionable design gives you a unique product that is fun and easy to use! See all benefits
Steam iron
Philips shop price
Total:
The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!
With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!
The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
Easy to use
Smooth gliding
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions