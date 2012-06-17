2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 20%* less energy
The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.
2400 W
140 g steam boost
ECO
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Awards
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MonicaChew
17/06/2012
Singapore
I have used this newly purchased iron for about 2 weeks. The feel while ironing is smooth and easy. The plus point is that it helps to save energy depending on your type of clothes.;
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Lian_HengSoh
28/05/2012
Singapore
Good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting