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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Main in-use photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Main in-use photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3760/32

Discontinued

EnergyCareSteam iron

GC3760/32

1 award

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

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Greener Everyday

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

  • 2400 W

  • 160 g steam boost

  • Safety auto off

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Automatic Energy Saving

Automatic Energy Saving

Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

Technical Specifications

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