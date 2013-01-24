  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    GC3929/66
      Easier and faster without temperature settings

      Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk in one go with OptimalTEMP technology giving you the perfect combination of heat and steam - for faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks.

      Suggested retail price: $159.00

        Easier and faster without temperature settings

        100% safe, even on delicate fabrics

        • 2600 W
        • 45 g/min continuous steam
        • 200 g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

        Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

        Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

        Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

        2600 W to heat up quickly

        2600 W to heat up quickly

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

        Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

        Up to 200 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 200 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, soleplate or side, it will automatically switch off after 2 minutes.

        Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.485 kg
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          31.2x14.7x12.7 cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          33.2x16.7x13.7 cm

        • Easy to use

          Extra stable heel rest
          Yes
          Extra large filling hole
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          300 ml
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Water spray
          Yes
          Power
          2600 W
          Continuous steam
          45 g/min
          Steam boost
          200 g

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Built-in Calc Clean Slider

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

