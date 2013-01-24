Home
    Travel iron

    GC651
    Power with precision
      Power with precision

      This incredibly compact and perfectly designed iron gives you great results wherever you are. Thanks to its powerful steam and unique ergonomic grip, removing creases is just as effective and effortless as when you use your regular iron. See all benefits

        Power with precision

        Professional results on the go!

        • Steam 6g/min;45g steam boost
        • Non-stick soleplate
        • 800 Watts
        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

        Steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.

        Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

        Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Non-stick
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          6  g/min
          Steam boost
          45  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Power
          800  W

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          1.9  m

        • Easy to use

          Power cord length
          1.9  m

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          0.72  kg
          Product dimensions
          17.8 x 8.5 x 8.9  cm
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Accessories

          Carry pouch
          Yes

