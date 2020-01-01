Pure Essentials Collection Kettle
Great tasting hot drinks
For maximum flavor, a hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot chocolate or soup 100°C. Choose the right setting on your kettle and enjoy your favorite drink.
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Pure Essentials Collection
Kettle
Great tasting hot drinks With optimal temperature settings for your drink 1.5 L 2400 W Digital temp control Black Keep warm Digital temperature settings for 40, 80, 90 and 100°C
Temperature settings of 40, 80, 90 and 100°C to make sure the basic ingredient for your tea, instant coffee, soup or noodles is at the temperature you like.
Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature
Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature.
Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning
Turning lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water
Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Multi safety system
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
Cool wall for a safe touch
The kettle exterior is always cool and safe to touch.
Ring sound when you water is ready
Ring sounds when your water has reached boiling point.
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Design specifications
Materials
Heating element: Stainless steel
Housing: Stainless steel & PP
Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene Color(s)
Black, metal and red
Dimensions
Product dimensions (WxDxH)
14.6x25.1x22.2
cm Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
31.6x18.8x23.3
cm
Technical specifications
Cord length
0.75
m Power
2400
W Voltage
220-240
V Capacity
1.5
l Frequency
50-60
Hz
General specifications
Cord storage
Yes 360 degrees base
Yes Cordless
Yes Wide opening lid
Yes Automatic shut-off
Yes Non slip feet
Yes Ergonomic grip
Yes Easy spout filling
Yes Boil-dry protection
Yes Flat heating element
Yes Lid as well as spout filling
Yes
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
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