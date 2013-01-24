  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Saeco Intelia

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8753/88
    Saeco
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Saeco
    • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino One touch Espresso and Cappuccino One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
      Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

      HD8753/88
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

      Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare perfect Cappuccino or Espresso with just a touch of a button. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

        Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

        The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

        This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

        Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

        Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

        The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

        Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

        Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

        Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drinks with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

        Save your favorite coffee settings

        Save your favorite coffee settings

        You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

        Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

        Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

        The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

        Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

        Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

        For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

        Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

        The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

        Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Usage
          • Adjustable coffee dispenser
          • Cup holding surface
          • Rapid steam
          • Removable brewing group
          • Normal / long espresso option
          Cleaning and maintenance
          • Automatic coffee circuit rinse
          • Descaling cycle

        • Sustainability

          Automatic Stand-by Option
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Milk carafe capacity
          0.5 L
          Waste container capacity
          10 servings
          Coffee bean capacity
          300 g
          Water tank capacity
          1.5 L
          Maximum cup height
          130 mm
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          256 x 340 x 444 mm
          Product weight
          8.9 kg

        • Technical specifications

          Supported coffee types
          • Ground coffee
          • Whole coffee beans
          Power
          1900 W
          Cord length
          80 cm
          Frequency
          50 Hz
          Country of origin
          • Designed in Italy
          • Made in Europe
          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Voltage
          240 V
          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)
          Number of water boilers
          1 boiler
          Removable brewing group
          Yes

        • Features

          Brita Filter compatible
          Optionable
          Simultaneous brewing
          Yes
          Hot water wand
          YES

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Materials and finishing
          ABS plastic body, stainless steel grid, stainless steel cup holder
          Colour
          Black Silver

        • Perfect Espresso

          Espresso technology
          • Saeco adapting system
          • Aroma-system: pre-brewing

