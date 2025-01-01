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  • Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere
  • Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere
  • Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere
  • Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere
  • Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere
  • Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere
  • Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere
  • Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere
  • Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere
  • Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere

OpalBlenders

HR2670/00

Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere

Make every day a smoothie day with our ultra-compact Philips Blend & Go 3000 Series Blender. Prepare silky smooth drinks and shakes right in the tumbler, pop on the leak-proof lid, and you're good to go!

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Blend, grab and go

Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere

  • 350 W ProBlend motor

  • Portable Blend & Go tumbler

  • Stainless steel ProBlend star blades

  • Two speed settings

  • Dishwasher-safe parts

ProBlend Technology for silky-smooth blends

ProBlend Technology for silky-smooth blends

Crush fresh ingredients with our unique ProBlend Technology. A long-lasting 350-watt motor, durable Blend & Go tumbler, and stainless steel star blade work perfectly together for silky smooth blends in seconds.

350-watt ProBlend motor for long-lasting performance

350-watt ProBlend motor for long-lasting performance

Blend your favorite smoothies with a robust, long-lasting motor perfect for daily use.

ProBlend ribbed design for optimal circulation

ProBlend ribbed design for optimal circulation

Ribs along the sides of the portable Blend & Go tumbler guide food back toward the blades for finer, more even blending.

Technical Specifications

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