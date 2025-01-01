2 year warranty
HR2670/00
Fresh smoothies anytime, anywhere
Make every day a smoothie day with our ultra-compact Philips Blend & Go 3000 Series Blender. Prepare silky smooth drinks and shakes right in the tumbler, pop on the leak-proof lid, and you're good to go!
350 W ProBlend motor
Portable Blend & Go tumbler
Stainless steel ProBlend star blades
Two speed settings
Dishwasher-safe parts
Crush fresh ingredients with our unique ProBlend Technology. A long-lasting 350-watt motor, durable Blend & Go tumbler, and stainless steel star blade work perfectly together for silky smooth blends in seconds.
Blend your favorite smoothies with a robust, long-lasting motor perfect for daily use.
Ribs along the sides of the portable Blend & Go tumbler guide food back toward the blades for finer, more even blending.
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