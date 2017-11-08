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2 year warranty
7-day return
5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Discontinued
Support
HTB3550/98
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Firmware History
Quick start guide
User manual
All (5)
How to cancel automatic disc playback on my Philips player?
I cannot change subtitle language with remote control
What is NFC and how to use it with my Philips device?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
How to use NFC feature of my Philips device?
Subtitle button on my player's remote not working