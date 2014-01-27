  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    HTB3560/40
      Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

      Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

      Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

        Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

        with 3D Blu-ray

        • 3D Blu-ray
        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

        DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

        DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        Access your favorite YouTube videos & Picasa photos easily

        Access your favorite YouTube videos & Picasa photos easily

        Get YouTube videos and Picasa photos on your TV now. Enjoy the huge collection of online videos on a larger screen, without even having to turn on your computer. Simply ensure that your Blu-ray player or Home cinema system is connected to the Internet, either wirelessly over Wi-Fi or with a cable to the LAN connector - then sit back and enjoy the best of YouTube & Picasa.

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

        300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

        Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

        WiFi ready for easy access to all your entertainment

        WiFi ready for easy access to all your entertainment

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Gaming
          • Movie
          • Music
          • News
          • Original
          Sound Enhancement
          • Night Mode
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS Digital Surround
          • dts ES
          • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
          • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
          Center speaker output power
          50 W
          Cube speaker output power
          2 x 50  W
          Satellite speaker output power
          2 x 50 W
          Subwoofer output power
          50 W
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          300  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 2 x Satellite speakers
          • 3 x Cube speakers
          Drivers per Cube speaker
          1 x 2.5" woofer
          Cube speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Cube speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Drivers per Satellite speaker
          1 x 2.5" woofer
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 5.25" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Front Connections
          • Music iLINK
          • USB
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital optical in
          • Ethernet
          • Fixed FM Antenna
          • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • 21:9 format subtitle support
          • Audio Return Channel
          • Automatic audio input mapping
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough
          • System standby
          HDMI Features
          • 3D
          • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
          • Content Type
          • Deep color
          Online services
          • Picasa
          • YouTube

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • AVCHD
          • BD
          • BD R / BD RE
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • aac
          • mka
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • avi
          • divx
          • mkv
          • mp4
          • mpeg
          • mpg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX Plus HD
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          • JPEG Progressive
          • PNG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          60  W
          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5 W

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          360 x 58 x 325  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          2.40  kg
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          84.5 x 89 x 89  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.30  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          2  m
          Front Speaker (W x H x D)
          85 x 160 x 95  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          0.28  kg
          Front Speaker cable length
          3  m
          Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
          84.5 x 159 x 80  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          0.30  kg
          Rear Speaker cable length
          7  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          160 x 267.5 x 265  mm
          Subwoofer cable length
          2  m
          Subwoofer Weight
          2.5  kg
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          520 x 310 x 377  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          8.75  kg

        • Accessories

          Compatible accessories
          • STS3001 Speaker stand
          • WUB1110 Wi-Fi USB Adaptor
          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Safety & Legal Leaflet
          • Trademarks Sheet
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          Length
          52  cm
          Width
          37,7  cm
          Height
          31  cm
          Gross weight
          7,47  kg
          Nett weight
          6,37  kg
          Tare weight
          1,10  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 67332 1

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Height
          31  cm
          Width
          52  cm
          Depth
          37,7  cm
          Gross weight
          7,47  kg
          Nett weight
          6,37  kg
          Tare weight
          1,1  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 67332 1

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          5,8  cm
          Width
          36  cm
          Depth
          32,5  cm
          Weight
          2,45  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • The YouTube video playback feature on your home theater is designed to work with stable internet services. If your internet connection or access to YouTube is slow or unstable, the feature may not function properly.

