2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
3D Blu-ray
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Phil58
28/11/2012
United Kingdom
The sound is great, the speaker size is excellent. My last home entertainment system had huge speakers this is so much better!
Overall really pleased with everything but one thing, why is only had a European two pin plug, which I had to find a Uk one from a previous Phillips product is strange. Also, would be nice to have an HDMI cable with the product, even it means paying more initially!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3560 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3560 5.1 Home theatre
ecksox
17/07/2013
United Kingdom
A great product at a reasonable price
I found this product of good quality and it gives excellent surround sound reproduction
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3560 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3560 5.1 Home theatre
The YouTube video playback feature on your home theater is designed to work with stable internet services. If your internet connection or access to YouTube is slow or unstable, the feature may not function properly.