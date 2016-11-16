2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB3580/98
1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system It offers powerful 1000W with deeper bass effect and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Double Bass Sound
Bluetooth® and NFC
1000W
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
2.8
of 5
12
Reviews
Wtersad
16/11/2016
Australia
They sell it as a wireless speaker but it has no wifi dongle and not much hdmi or other ports
İt has no wireless dongle no wifi feature no cables no hdmi no optic cable realy disapointing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Deapeakay
12/08/2015
Australia
Amazing Value For Money!!
I have found nothing disappointing with this home theatre. The sound is great and 3D pictures are really great. The remote is easy to use and my slightly older model has been extremely reliable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Cooper
10/07/2015
Australia
Verified buyer
Excellent product, does every you need-One to shop entertainment system
Excellent product, does every you need-One to shop entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
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