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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB3580/98

2.8

| (12) Reviews

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system It offers powerful 1000W with deeper bass effect and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

See all benefits

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

  • Double Bass Sound

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • 1000W

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

12

Reviews

3

16/11/2016

Australia

Australia

They sell it as a wireless speaker but it has no wifi dongle and not much hdmi or other ports

İt has no wireless dongle no wifi feature no cables no hdmi no optic cable realy disapointing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

12/08/2015

Australia

Australia

Amazing Value For Money!!

I have found nothing disappointing with this home theatre. The sound is great and 3D pictures are really great. The remote is easy to use and my slightly older model has been extremely reliable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

10/07/2015

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Excellent product, does every you need-One to shop entertainment system

Excellent product, does every you need-One to shop entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB3580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.