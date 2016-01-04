2 year warranty
Discontinued
1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.
Crystal Clear Sound
Wireless rear speakers
Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth & NFC
1000W
MiracastTM is a peer-to-peer wireless screencasting standard formed via Wi-Fi Direct connections. Simplified user interface likes screen-mirroring the portable device screen to bigger screen via Miracast™ certified device, no limit by pre-build codec for decoding.
Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.
This Philips player supports video playback using RMVB, a digital video file format which is developed by Realnetworks ™. Typically used for multimedia content, files using this format have the file extension ".rmvb". The digital format ensures high quality of still images and substantially improves the quality of movement images, hence enabling an optimal equilibrium between image quality and file size.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Adrian
04/01/2016
Philippines
This product has great overall performance.
the only problem was i cant connect my t.v sound on to my home theater, because my t.v dont have Arc HDMI port, only have HDMI port. any tips to help me how can i connect my tv sound on to my home theater? But overall performance was great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5520 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5520 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
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