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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB5550/98

3

| (1) Review

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

See all benefits

with wireless rear speaker

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

  • Crystal Clear Sound

  • Wireless rear speakers

  • Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth & NFC

  • 1000W

Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections. **The wireless connection is between the main unit and the rear speakers only. Rear speakers are both connected to wireless receiver modules.

Crystal Clear Sound for super clarity and realism

Crystal Clear Sound for super clarity and realism

Unleash your Miracast™- certified device content on your TV

Unleash your Miracast™- certified device content on your TV

MiracastTM is a peer-to-peer wireless screencasting standard formed via Wi-Fi Direct connections. Simplified user interface likes screen-mirroring the portable device screen to bigger screen via Miracast™ certified device, no limit by pre-build codec for decoding.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

07/11/2017

Singapore

Singapore

HTB 5550_98 - STOPPED WORKING

The product stopped working a few months after two years of purchase. It could not be repaired as the spare is no more available. Very disappointed.

This review was made for HTB5550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

This review was made for HTB5550 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.