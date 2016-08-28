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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Discontinued

5.1 DVD Home theater

HTD5580/98

3

| (1) Review

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.

See all benefits

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

  • Double basspipes

  • HDMI ARC & USB

  • Built-in Bluetooth

  • 1000W

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

28/08/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

cannot play MKV & MP4

sound is great.... cannot play most of the HD videos...

This review was made for HTD5580 5.1 DVD Home theater

This review was made for HTD5580 5.1 DVD Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.