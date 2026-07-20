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2 year warranty
7-day return
5.1 DVD Home theater
Discontinued
Support
HTD5580/98
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (4)
What is the difference between audio formats?
How many files/folders can be read when using USB-direct?
Why does the Audio Sync menu pops-up when I change HDMI resolution?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
DivX subtitles not displayed on my Philips HTS