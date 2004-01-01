  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Ultinon Pro7000 SI LUM11961CU70X2/20 Car and truck signaling bulb

    LUM11961CU70X2/20
    • -{discount-value}

      Ultinon Pro7000 SI LUM11961CU70X2/20 Car and truck signaling bulb

      LUM11961CU70X2/20

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Ultinon Pro7000 SI LUM11961CU70X2/20 Car and truck signaling bulb

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Ultinon Pro7000 SI LUM11961CU70X2/20 Car and truck signaling bulb

      Similar products

      See all Signaling and interior lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Ultinon Pro7000 SI LUM11961CU70X2/20 Car and truck signaling bulb

        Ultinon Pro7000 SI LUM11961CU70X2/20 Car and truck signaling bulb

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Ergonomic design with three-LED array

        Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, theres no reason why you shouldnt look good at the same time. If youre wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer truck, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

        Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

        You want bright, stylish truck lights but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

        HeatShield ensures durable performance

        With HeatShield technology, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 T10 bulbs are resistant to high temperatures even when installed next to headlight bulbs. Made with a special composite material, they can endure any thermal challenge and still offer high performance.

        Easy to install and compatible with most truck models

        Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro7000 comes with standard caps and is polarity-free, so replacement is quick and easy.

        Electrical compatibility with most trucks

        LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most trucks. Additional adapters are avaliable as accessories for troubleshooting, if needed. We sell a complete solution.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.