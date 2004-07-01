  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Digital AV receiver system

    LX700/21S
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Total immersion in movies and music Total immersion in movies and music Total immersion in movies and music
      -{discount-value}

      Digital AV receiver system

      LX700/21S
      Overall Rating / 5

      Total immersion in movies and music

      Thinking of transforming your DVD player, Recorder or even your VCR into a complete Home Entertainment System? Just match them with this sleek and stylish digital receiver system and be fully immersed in your movies and music.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital AV receiver system

      Total immersion in movies and music

      Thinking of transforming your DVD player, Recorder or even your VCR into a complete Home Entertainment System? Just match them with this sleek and stylish digital receiver system and be fully immersed in your movies and music.

      Total immersion in movies and music

      Thinking of transforming your DVD player, Recorder or even your VCR into a complete Home Entertainment System? Just match them with this sleek and stylish digital receiver system and be fully immersed in your movies and music.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital AV receiver system

      Total immersion in movies and music

      Thinking of transforming your DVD player, Recorder or even your VCR into a complete Home Entertainment System? Just match them with this sleek and stylish digital receiver system and be fully immersed in your movies and music.

      Similar products

      See all Audio Home Systems

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital AV receiver system

        Digital AV receiver system

        Total:

        Total immersion in movies and music

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeters for crystal clear sound

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeters for crystal clear sound

        Enjoy unparalleled, natural and crystal-clear sound quality with Omni-directional Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter. Dipoles that radiate high frequency sounds in a full 360-degree pattern results in a very 'open' wide sound spectrum that delivers crisp clarity and high-pitched detail in the higher tones. This further enhances the surround experience in a multi-channel system and is especially noticed when listening to Super Audio CD sound where the clarity in music is excellent.

        DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

        DTS Digital Surround for multi-channel surround sound

        DTS delivers superior surround sound with your DVD movies.

        wOOx loudspeaker technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx loudspeaker technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.

        Dolby Digital for movies or concerts in full surround sound

        Because Dolby Digital and DTS, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources

        Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.

        Easy set-up to initialize your total home entertainment

        To guide you through the initial set-up of your system, Philips delivers a Quick Start Guide that uses an easy approach with clearly defined graphics and colors to guide you through the basic steps of connection and obtaining picture and sound. These basic steps are clearly described on one page in the packaging box, making setup quick and simple.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.