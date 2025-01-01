2 year warranty
Discontinued
M1BL/00
High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
Philips Fidelio M1 combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience on the move. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go.
Fidelio
Blue
The materials used for the Fidelio M1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise. This is designed with the outer cushion - using a balanced proportion of fabric and protein leather - to reduce ear surface pressure and heat build-up, so that the M1 feels and sounds excellent.
Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences - for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favored. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible - including current recording styles.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.
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