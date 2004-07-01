  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MC-V320/21M
    Overall Rating / 5
    Video CD and MP3-CD Playback
      -{discount-value}

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      MC-V320/21M
      Overall Rating / 5

      Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

      You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with VCD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music or be a Karaoke star. Home entertainment will never be the same again!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

      You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with VCD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music or be a Karaoke star. Home entertainment will never be the same again! See all benefits

      Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

      You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with VCD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music or be a Karaoke star. Home entertainment will never be the same again! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

      You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with VCD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music or be a Karaoke star. Home entertainment will never be the same again! See all benefits

        Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

        • VCD
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

        Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

        Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

        800W PMPO/40W RMS total power

        This system has 800W PMPO / 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          800 watts PMPO
          Sound Enhancement
          • Incredible Surround
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 4" woofer
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          Video CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • OSD
          • PBC
          • Slow Motion
          • Scan

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • 40-Track Programmable
          Loader Type
          Front
          Cassette Deck Technology
          Full Logical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Tape Counter
          • Autoreverse

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • Automatic Recording Level
          • CD Synchro Start Recording
          • Timer for recording from tuner

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Video Output - Analog
          Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          Microphone
          Microphone socket
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Tape alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Karaoke
          • MIC volume
          • Key control
          • Echo control

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Video Cable
          Remote control
          42-key with 2xAA batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          166  mm
          Set Height
          225  mm
          Set Depth
          274  mm
          Main speaker width
          166  mm
          Main Speaker height
          225  mm
          Main speaker depth
          244  mm
          Packaging Width
          414  mm
          Packaging Height
          303  mm
          Packaging Depth
          539  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          10.2  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Video Cable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

