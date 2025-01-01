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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MC145/61

Great Sound and Compact Design

Great sound in a compact, elegant design! The classic MC145 delivers dynamic sound performance and the essential functionalities that will let you enjoy music just the way you like it.

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Great Sound and Compact Design

  • CD playback

  • Compact design

Wake up and sleep timer functions

Wake up and sleep timer functions

Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

4W RMS total output power

4W RMS total output power

This system has 4W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

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