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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MC157/61

Obsessed with sound

Tune in to superb sound from a surprisingly compact design. The Philips micro hi-fi system will enhance your living space while enriching your music listening experience. Just press Play to enjoy room-filling, dynamic bass sounds.

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Relax with great music

Obsessed with sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Easy-to-use remote control included

Easy-to-use remote control included

Compact design

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