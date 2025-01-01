2 year warranty
Discontinued
MC157/61
Obsessed with sound
Tune in to superb sound from a surprisingly compact design. The Philips micro hi-fi system will enhance your living space while enriching your music listening experience. Just press Play to enjoy room-filling, dynamic bass sounds.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Easy-to-use remote control included
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