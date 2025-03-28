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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD288/61

5

| (1) Review

Super-sleek design with superb movie enjoyment

Pure power meets ultra-sleek chic with the MCD288 DVD Micro Theatre that lets you enjoy your favorite music and movies in unmatched sound quality. This elegant beauty will enhance any interior, with option of table-stand or wall-mount.

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Super-sleek design with superb movie enjoyment

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

28/03/2025

Indonesia

Indonesia

Produk ini bagus tapi saya tidak punya remotenya

This review was made for MCD288 DVD Micro Theater

Date of Use 2025-02-28

This review was made for MCD288 DVD Micro Theater

Date of Use 2025-02-28

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