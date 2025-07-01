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2 year warranty
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DVD Micro Theater
Discontinued
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MCD288/61
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All (5)
Is my Philips device compatible with USB devices?
How to improve the image quality of my Philips device?
How to setup time via RDS on my Philips micro Hi-Fi?
How to setup time on my Philips micro Hi-Fi?
How to switch between languages on my Philips device?