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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD705/61

Superb sound & design for Micro Theatre experience

Look no further than this 5.1-channel DVD Micro "Theater" system that offers everything you need for the finest music and movie experience with a stylish and stunning design - right in your living room.

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Superb sound & design for Micro Theatre experience

Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

High-end component design with stand

High-end component design with stand

The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

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