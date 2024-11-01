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    • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound

      Heritage Audio DVD component Hi-Fi system

      MCD909/12

      Obsessed with sound

      Experience high-fidelity sound with the Philips DVD component hi-fi system with premium materials. Vacuum valve preamplifiers offer crystal-clear sound. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images.

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      Heritage Audio
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      Heritage Audio

      DVD component Hi-Fi system

      Total

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      Obsessed with sound

      Enjoy warm hi-fi sound

      • Hi-Fi tube
      • Silk dome tweeter
      • 150W
      Premium Hi-Fi tubes for perfectly pure and natural sound

      Premium Hi-Fi tubes for perfectly pure and natural sound

      With built-in Hi-Fi Tubes, you can now experience sound of the highest quality that's usually only associated with premium audiophile systems. The analog nature of the tubes provides a more pleasing sound to our non-linear hearing system. Sound from a tube has low distortion and is always preferred for its clean and detailed, warm and life-like audio quality.

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Quality aluminum cabinet and real wood speakers

      Quality aluminum cabinet and real wood speakers

      0

      Leatherback and metal front remote control with flat keys

      Leatherback and metal front remote control with flat keys

      With a perfect balance of sleek dimensions with a comfortably light weight, this ergonomically designed remote control is a joy to use. Its slick metallic-finished flat key front is attractively contrasted with a genuine leather back cover. In addition, the stylish, precision-cut keypad ensures a qualitative navigation experience. Feel the splendor of pure design and control.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      150W RMS total output power

      This system has 150W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

      Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 75 W RMS / 2 x 150 W music power
        Sound enhancement
        • vacuum tube preamplifier
        • class "D" digital amplifier
        • loudness
        • treble and bass control
        • Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        • 3 way
        • 5" woofer
        • dome mid range
        • ribbon tweeter
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        • gold-plate speaker connectors
        • speaker grilles detachable

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Audio/Video output
        • 2xRCA (Audio)
        • component video out
        • composite video (CVBS) out
        • digital audio coaxial out
        • digital optical out
        • HDMI out
        • Headphone (6.3mm)
        • SCART out
        • S-Video out
        Aux in
        2xRCA (Audio)

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • USB flash drive
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • radio text
        • RDS clock set
        • station name
        • program type
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        • motorised
        • tray
        Display type
        VFD display
        Display enhancements
        DIM mode
        On-Screen display languages
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Turkish

      • Power

        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Power supply
        50  Hz

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        49-key with 2xAAA batteries
        User Manual
        multi-languages
        Others
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        Cables/Connection
        • composite video cable (Y)
        • control cable
        • power cord
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        22.5  kg
        Main speaker depth
        240  mm
        Main speaker width
        205  mm
        Main unit depth
        280  mm
        Main unit height
        180  mm
        Main unit width
        250  mm
        Packaging height
        310  mm
        Packaging width
        740  mm
        Packaging depth
        375  mm
        Main speaker height
        330  mm

      • Picture/Display

        Picture Enhancement
        • video upsampling
        • video upscaling
        • high def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)

      • Digital photo playback

        Playback media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • picture CD
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG

      • Green

        Eco Power standby
        1  W

      • Video Playback

        Disc playback modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • angle
        • PBC
        • slow motion
        • Zoom
        • parental control
        • disc menu
        • fast backward
        • fast forward
        • OSD
        • resume playback from stop
        Playback media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • picture CD
        • video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        DVD region code
        2

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