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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM108B/12

Compact audio system to match your lifestyle

Great sound in a compact, elegant design! The classic MCM108 delivers dynamic sound performance and the essential functionalities that will let you enjoy music just the way you like it.

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Compact audio system to match your lifestyle

  • MP3/WMA-CD playback

  • Compact design

Convenient line-in jack for portable music playback

Line-in connection allows you to play your music on other device with the Philips player, just simply connect the player to the Line-out or Audio-out, or to connect the headphone jack of other media players such as CD or DVD player, VCR and MP3 player.

Compact design

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

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