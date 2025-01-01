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Discontinued

Classic micro sound system

MCM1120/61

Relax with great music

Delight yourself in fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips classic micro music system. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD music and USB Direct playback richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost.

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Obsessed with sound

Relax with great music

  • Tape

  • 10W

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Compact design

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

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