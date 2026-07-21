ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

Micro Hi-Fi System

Discontinued

Support

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM149/98

Micro Hi-Fi System

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 507.3 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 507.3 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you