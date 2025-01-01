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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM159/61

The new classic micro system

Appreciate fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish MCM159 Micro System. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD tunes richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost.

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with MP3 playback

The new classic micro system

  • MP3/WMA-CD playback

  • Compact design

Easy-to-use remote control included

Easy-to-use remote control included

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

4W RMS total output power

4W RMS total output power

This system has 4W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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